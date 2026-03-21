Insider Buying: FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Director Acquires $52,920.00 in Stock

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Murphy acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $52,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

FSUN stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $991.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

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FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Analysts predict that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,880,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,403,000 after purchasing an additional 189,493 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,697,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 123.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 164,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 199.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

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FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

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