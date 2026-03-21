InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.11 and last traded at C$18.04, with a volume of 46018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.70.

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InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.46. The firm has a market cap of C$506.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -337.50%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta. It derives revenue from selling its production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs under variable price contracts.

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