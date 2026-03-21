Innova Wealth Partners Acquires 10,848 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 547,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,091,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000.

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ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 3.7%

QLD opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $76.67.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements. The Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology.

Further Reading

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