Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.4444.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

In other Incyte news, insider Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 18,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $1,759,178.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,552. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mohamed Khairie Issa sold 10,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $1,184,063.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,017.24. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Incyte by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,322,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $90.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.77. Incyte has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $112.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.16). Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

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