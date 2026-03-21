IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 35,889 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 876.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 797,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 715,559 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,036.8% during the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 513,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 489,079 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 82.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 287,972 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 778.9% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 119,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 110,561 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

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