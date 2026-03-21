IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 11,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 754,438 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,768,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,808,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 382.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 525,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 416,189 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $75.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1985 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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