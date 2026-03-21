IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $SDVD

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:SDVD – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.40% of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

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FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.2%

BATS:SDVD opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $526.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.09. FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (SDVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a target level of current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying small- and mid-cap companies. The fund also utilizes a naked call writing option strategy on the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) or related ETFs. SDVD was launched on Aug 9, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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