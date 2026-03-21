IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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