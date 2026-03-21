IAM Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $165.69 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.18.

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Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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