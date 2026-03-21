Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. $PFSI

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total value of $93,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,951.04. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,379.56. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 51,280 shares of company stock worth $5,154,453 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:PFSI opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.29.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $538.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.48%.PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $168.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (NYSE: PFSI) is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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