Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 267,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Caesars Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,599,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,982,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

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Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ CZR opened at $26.76 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

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