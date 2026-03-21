Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases 76,244 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 190.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,244 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 738,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,359,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

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Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $85.36.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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