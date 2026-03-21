Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,273,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,266,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,632,000 after buying an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,374,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,203,000 after buying an additional 368,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,657,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,809,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,995.55. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $176,758.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,039.54. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $36.85 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $65.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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