Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $7.13 Million Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,952 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,964,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,307,000 after buying an additional 1,042,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,806,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000,000 after buying an additional 247,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,393,260,000 after buying an additional 552,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,004,000 after acquiring an additional 602,602 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,556,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,625,000 after acquiring an additional 53,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

DTE Energy Stock Down 3.5%

DTE opened at $141.96 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.38%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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