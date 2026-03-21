Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1,220.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,549 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,253,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,981,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,131,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,494,000 after buying an additional 322,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 18.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,481,000 after buying an additional 776,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,222,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $419,457,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $99.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.45 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $115.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 718.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

View Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $762,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,584.08. This trade represents a 37.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $643,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,106,755.89. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,931 shares of company stock valued at $41,180,243. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers’ digital transformation.

Further Reading

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