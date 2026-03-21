Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Position in SIM Acquisition Corp. I $SIMA

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SIMA – Free Report) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.95% of SIM Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 22.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 201,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 101,350 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 510,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 239,453 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 723,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SIM Acquisition Corp. I in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SIMA stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. SIM Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

SIM Acquisition Corp. I Profile

(Free Report)

SIM Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Since completing its initial public offering in March 2021, the company has focused on identifying targets in the technology, digital media, sports, entertainment and consumer sectors.

The proceeds from its IPO are held in a trust account pending shareholder approval of its initial business combination.

Further Reading

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