Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 90,834 Bullish $BLSH

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Bullish as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLSH. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bullish in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

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Bullish Price Performance

BLSH opened at $38.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.55. Bullish has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 27.69, a current ratio of 29.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bullish in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bullish from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLSH

Bullish Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

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