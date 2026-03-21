HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €83.20 and last traded at €82.00. 9,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.90.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.5%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants. The company also provides a range of construction materials and tools stocked and supply services, as well as professional advice for various product ranges and lines of trade, including shell construction and roofing; interior fittings and facades; and civil engineering, and garden and landscape construction materials for construction, conversion, or refurbishment projects.

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