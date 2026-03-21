Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Horizen has a total market cap of $104.86 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00008297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00330881 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,872,491 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen’s native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen’s flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table aboveTelegram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, Instagram, DiscordWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.