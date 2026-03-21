Hermez Network Price Hits $3.22 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.22 or 0.00004560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $117.71 million and $16.22 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00009734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000138 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.22182583 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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