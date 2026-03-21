Helium Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $231.82 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Helium has a market cap of $231.82 million and $2.04 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70,541.38 or 0.99771631 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is blog.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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