Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a 33.3% increase from Helios Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.26. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NYSE:HLIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

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Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company’s Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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