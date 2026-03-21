Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) CEO John C.M. Farquhar Sells 9,725 Shares of Stock

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $243,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 571,725 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,125. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John C.M. Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 12,837 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $290,886.42.

On Tuesday, February 10th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $619,552.52.

Heartflow Price Performance

Shares of Heartflow stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.38. Heartflow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Heartflow from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Heartflow from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Heartflow in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Heartflow from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTFL

Institutional Trading of Heartflow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Heartflow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Heartflow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Heartflow

Here are the key news stories impacting Heartflow this week:

Heartflow Company Profile

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HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.

HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.

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