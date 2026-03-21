Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) CEO John C.M. Farquhar Sells 9,725 Shares of Stock

Heartflow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTFL – Get Free Report) CEO John C.M. Farquhar sold 9,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $243,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 571,725 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,125. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John C.M. Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 10th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 12,837 shares of Heartflow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $290,886.42.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, John C.M. Farquhar sold 22,562 shares of Heartflow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $619,552.52.
Heartflow Price Performance
Shares of Heartflow stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.38. Heartflow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $41.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HTFL
Institutional Trading of Heartflow
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Heartflow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Heartflow in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Heartflow during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Heartflow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Key Headlines Impacting Heartflow
Here are the key news stories impacting Heartflow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong top‑line growth — HeartFlow reported revenue of $49.13M vs consensus $46.58M, up ~40.5% year‑over‑year, signaling accelerating adoption and top-line momentum. MarketBeat: Q4 results & transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst move — Canaccord raised its price target to $43 and maintained a Buy rating, implying a sizable upside and providing supportive institutional sentiment. Benzinga: Canaccord price target raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts cut targets but stayed positive — JPMorgan lowered its PT from $40 to $35 but kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in the business even while trimming valuation assumptions. Benzinga: JPMorgan PT change
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo also trimmed its PT (from $38 to $35) but maintained an Overweight rating, another sign of cautious optimism. Benzinga: Wells Fargo PT change
- Neutral Sentiment: Independent analysis available — Seeking Alpha published a piece reviewing HeartFlow’s strategy and growth opportunities; useful for investors analyzing the longer‑term thesis. Seeking Alpha: HeartFlow: Getting Into The Flow
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and continued losses — HeartFlow reported GAAP EPS of ($0.29) vs consensus ($0.16), missing estimates and underscoring margin pressure and ongoing unprofitability (PE remains negative). MarketBeat: EPS miss / earnings details
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and trend considerations — Despite the rally, the stock remains below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages and carries a wide range of analyst targets, indicating continued volatility and mixed near‑term sentiment. Benzinga: HTFL earnings & estimates
Heartflow Company Profile
HeartFlow, Inc (NASDAQ: HTFL) is a medical technology company that develops non-invasive diagnostic solutions for coronary artery disease. The company’s core offering translates coronary CT angiography (CTA) data into a patient-specific, three-dimensional physiological model of the coronary arteries. Using advanced image processing and computational modeling, HeartFlow’s analysis estimates fractional flow reserve (FFR) values throughout the coronary tree to identify ischemia-producing lesions without the need for invasive pressure-wire measurements.
HeartFlow’s cloud-based service integrates with clinical workflows: clinicians submit coronary CTA images and receive a detailed, color-coded 3D map and report that highlights lesion-specific FFR values and physiological impact.
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