Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.4167.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Argus lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 170.67, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 1,220.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 214,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 69,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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