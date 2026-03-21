Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 244,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 205,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

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Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

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Health Sciences Acquisitions Co 2 is a Delaware‐incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) established to pursue a business combination with a company in the health sciences sector. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker HSAQ, the firm completed an initial public offering in early 2021, raising capital through the sale of units comprised of common stock and warrants.

As a blank‐check vehicle, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co 2 does not engage in commercial operations; rather, it focuses exclusively on identifying and combining with a private company operating in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices or related life sciences fields.

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