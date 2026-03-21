Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.4320 and last traded at $9.33. 10,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 55,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

About Headwater Exploration

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

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Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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