Head-To-Head Review: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) versus Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -51.58% 3.77% 0.52% Trip.com Group 53.28% 18.56% 11.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $3.10 billion 0.53 -$1.60 billion ($15.87) -1.02 Trip.com Group $8.94 billion 3.73 $4.76 billion $6.70 7.62

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Trip.com Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Six Flags Entertainment. Six Flags Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 2 5 7 0 2.36 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $24.62, suggesting a potential upside of 51.38%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.80%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Six Flags Entertainment on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

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Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Trip.com Group

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Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

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