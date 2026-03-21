Head to Head Contrast: XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XWELL and Avantor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $33.90 million 0.21 -$16.85 million ($3.37) -0.36 Avantor $6.55 billion 0.78 -$530.20 million ($0.78) -9.62

Profitability

XWELL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avantor. Avantor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XWELL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares XWELL and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -51.85% -352.37% -64.88% Avantor -8.09% 10.45% 5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for XWELL and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 1 0 0 0 1.00 Avantor 3 10 3 0 2.00

Avantor has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Avantor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than XWELL.

Volatility and Risk

XWELL has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantor has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of XWELL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Avantor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantor beats XWELL on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

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XWELL, Inc. provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels. The Napple Wax Center segment offers skincare and cometic products, as well as face and body waxing services. The Treat segment provides access to wellness services for travelers at on-site centers, consisting of self-guided yoga, meditation, and low impact weight exercises programs. The company offers its services through stores, kiosks, and online. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Avantor

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Avantor, Inc. engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips. It also provides equipment and instrumentation products, including filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, evaporators, ultra-low-temperature freezers, biological safety cabinets, and critical environment supplies. In addition, the company offers services and specialty procurements comprising onsite lab and production, clinical, equipment, procurement and sourcing, and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services. Further, it provides scientific research support services, such as DNA extraction, bioreactor servicing, clinical and biorepository, and compound management services. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

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