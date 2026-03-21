Head-To-Head Analysis: Macerich (MAC) versus Its Peers

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) is one of 24 public companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Macerich to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Macerich and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 3 5 6 0 2.21 Macerich Competitors 374 2176 2316 85 2.43

Macerich currently has a consensus price target of $20.46, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies have a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Macerich is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -19.44% -7.32% -2.25% Macerich Competitors 30.04% 11.28% 4.19%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Macerich and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Macerich has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Macerich pays out -88.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 119.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Macerich is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – RETAIL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macerich and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $1.01 billion -$197.15 million -23.50 Macerich Competitors $1.57 billion $468.16 million 34.69

Macerich’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Macerich rivals beat Macerich on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

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