Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,951 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 137.3% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 132.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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