Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 173.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $817.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.29.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

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GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $851.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $779.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.49. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $894.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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