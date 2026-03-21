Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $440.30 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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