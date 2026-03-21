Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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