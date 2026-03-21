Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $169.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

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Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $92.77 and a 52-week high of $179.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $198.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 347.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

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Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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