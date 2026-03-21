Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,426 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Cibest were worth $50,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 40.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 357,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,779 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Cibest by 64.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 183,595 shares during the period.

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Grupo Cibest Stock Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIB. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Grupo Cibest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Santander lowered Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $59.20.

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Grupo Cibest Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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