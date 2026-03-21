Groupama Asset Managment Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,280,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,731,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,820,000 after buying an additional 1,051,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,169,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,379,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $434,220,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 14.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,753,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,142,000 after acquiring an additional 720,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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