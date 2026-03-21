Groupama Asset Managment Invests $873,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. The trade was a 53.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock worth $29,862,109. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.4%

IDXX stock opened at $577.26 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $769.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $645.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.33.

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IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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