Groupama Asset Managment Has $763,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Groupama Asset Managment lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.5% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE ICE opened at $158.54 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.17 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $383,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,566. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $1,738,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,396.12. This represents a 44.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.