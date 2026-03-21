Groupama Asset Managment Buys New Shares in STERIS plc $STE

Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $3,361,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $531,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 203,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at $19,216,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,233.05. The trade was a 81.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of STE opened at $220.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $204.90 and a 52 week high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.20.

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STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

See Also

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