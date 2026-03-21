GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 24th

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSYY opened at $3.63 on Friday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
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