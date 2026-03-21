GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (TSYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 24th

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSYY opened at $3.63 on Friday. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15.

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GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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