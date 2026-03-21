Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gold Resource from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

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Gold Resource Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $39,783,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Gold Resource by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,071,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,290 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Gold Resource by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 985,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 913,684 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 394,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) is a Denver, Colorado–based precious metals producer focused on gold and silver mining and processing. The company’s principal operations are located in Oaxaca State, Mexico, where it holds 100% interest in the Arista underground mine and the El Águila tailings reprocessing facility. Gold Resource’s Mexican operations are complemented by corporate and administrative offices in Denver and field offices in Mexico City.

At the Arista mine, Gold Resource conducts underground mining of high-grade gold and silver veins, producing doré bars and metal concentrates that are shipped to third-party smelters.

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