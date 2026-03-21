GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and traded as low as $13.75. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS: GGNDF) is a Danish technology company specializing in hearing and audio solutions. Through its two primary business units—GN Hearing and GN Audio—the company develops, manufactures and markets products that enhance human communication and auditory experiences. GN Hearing focuses on advanced hearing aids and related services under well-known brands, while GN Audio delivers headsets, speakerphones and audio wearables for both consumer and enterprise applications.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a portfolio of hearing aids featuring digital signal processing, wireless connectivity and personalized fitting services designed to address a wide range of hearing loss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.