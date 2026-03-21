Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

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Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.36 million, a P/E ratio of -87.74, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company’s portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

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