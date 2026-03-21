Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 201.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 0.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 74.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TPL stock opened at $519.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.71 and a 200 day moving average of $349.24. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $269.23 and a 52 week high of $547.20.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.31% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $350.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Pacific Land

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 895 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $510.45 per share, for a total transaction of $456,852.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,024.45. The trade was a 44.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.00, for a total value of $808,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,899. This represents a 42.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company’s origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company’s primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

Further Reading

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