Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Shares Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.6252. 137,343 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 63,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Genenta Science Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Genenta Science in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genenta Science during the third quarter worth $41,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Genenta Science in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genenta Science in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genenta Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genenta Science

(Get Free Report)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ: GNTA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of in vivo hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary platform enables the transplantation of genetically engineered HSCs that home to tumor sites and continuously deliver immunomodulatory agents. By harnessing the patient’s own stem cells, Genenta aims to establish a sustained, localized anti-tumor immune response with the potential to overcome limitations of traditional cytokine or antibody therapies.

Genenta’s lead product candidate, Temferon, consists of autologous HSCs engineered to produce interferon-alpha under the control of a tumor microenvironment–activated promoter.

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