Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNLX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

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Genelux Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Genelux has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genelux will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genelux

In other news, Director John Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 482,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,073.60. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Genelux by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC grew its position in Genelux by 33.9% in the third quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Genelux by 8.2% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genelux

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Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ:GNLX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of oncolytic virus immunotherapies. Built on a proprietary vaccinia virus platform, the company’s programs are designed to selectively infect and destroy cancer cells while stimulating a systemic immune response. Genelux’s lead candidate, pexastimogene devacirepvec (GL-ONC1), is being evaluated in multiple indications, including peritoneal malignancies and head and neck cancers, where it is administered either intraperitoneally or systemically depending on the trial design.

Genelux’s pipeline leverages its experience with the GL-ONC1 construct to explore combination strategies with chemotherapy and immuno-oncology agents.

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