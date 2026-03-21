Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.39 and last traded at $59.17. Approximately 452,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 189,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.1350.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of -0.12.

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About Gemini Therapeutics

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Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of integrin‐targeting therapies for fibrotic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary antibody discovery platform, Gemini identifies and optimizes highly selective inhibitors of integrin subunits that play a key role in activating transforming growth factor‐β (TGF-β), a central driver of tissue fibrosis. The company’s approach is designed to block fibrotic signaling at its source, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with broader anti‐fibrotic agents.

Gemini’s lead programs are directed toward chronic kidney disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, two areas with significant unmet medical need and limited treatment options.

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