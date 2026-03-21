Fuel Network (FUEL) Price Hits $0.0011

Fuel Network (FUEL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Fuel Network has a total market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Fuel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuel Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fuel Network has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.89 or 0.99699247 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fuel Network

Fuel Network’s genesis date was December 17th, 2024. Fuel Network’s total supply is 10,271,399,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,554,398,698 tokens. The official website for Fuel Network is www.fuel.network. Fuel Network’s official Twitter account is @fuel_network. The official message board for Fuel Network is forum.fuel.network.

Buying and Selling Fuel Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuel Network (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fuel Network has a current supply of 10,271,062,559.48349292 with 7,552,513,217.66869096 in circulation. The last known price of Fuel Network is 0.00106376 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $2,355,544.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fuel.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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