FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. FUCHS had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

FUCHS Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of FUCHS stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. FUCHS has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FUCHS in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

FUCHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FUCHS Petrolub SE, traded over the counter under the symbol FUPBY, is a German-based manufacturer specialized in the development, production and marketing of lubricants and related specialty products. Founded in 1931 by Rudolf Fuchs and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, the company has grown to become the world’s largest independent supplier of lubricants, serving a broad spectrum of industries from automotive and metalworking to mining and renewable energy.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses engine oils, industrial lubricants, greases, hydraulic fluids, metalworking fluids and process oils, as well as tailor-made solutions for customers’ specific requirements.

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