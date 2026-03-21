FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Raised to Strong-Buy at B. Riley Financial

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FVR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of FrontView REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

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FrontView REIT Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:FVR opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. FrontView REIT has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $342.73 million, a P/E ratio of -69.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 million. FrontView REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.FrontView REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FrontView REIT announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 23.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FrontView REIT by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in FrontView REIT by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

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FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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